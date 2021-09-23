Lancaster County man to serve 90 days in jail, 90 days of house arrest after pleading guilty to animal cruelty

Daniel Esh, of Ronks, had 13 dogs removed from his home by the PSPCA on June 4, the agency said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man already on probation for animal cruelty recently pleaded guilty to additional charges stemming from a separate incident earlier this summer, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Daniel Esh, of Ronks, pleaded guilty to 13 summary counts of animal cruelty, including charges for lack of veterinary care and reckless ill-treatment of animals, the PSPCA said Thursday.

As part of the plea, Esh was sentenced to 90 days of jail time and 90 days house arrest. As with any summary citation, the defendant can appeal this decision, according to the PSPCA.

The agency's Humane Law Enforcement team visited Esh’s property on June 4, removing a total of 13 dogs, the PSPCA said. Esh was under a dog ownership prohibition order as the result of a guilty plea to animal cruelty charges late last year.

The PSPCA was also granted inspection rights as a part of that order.

When officers went to the property, they found numerous dogs, including Poodle, Havanese and German Shepherd-type dogs. Several were found to have matting of their fur and other medical concerns, including ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, and severe dental disease.

The 13 dogs were removed from the property and brought to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters, where they received medical care. All have found placement in adoptive homes or with rescue organizations.