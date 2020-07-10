Lancaster County man sentenced to 2-10 years in prison for child pornography

Rex Allen Kio, 62, pleaded guilty to six felony counts related to the possession and sharing of child pornography in Lancaster County Court.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 62-year-old Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to six felony charges related to the possession and sharing of child pornography, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Rex Allen Kio, of West Hempfield Township, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility (computer), and related counts in Lancaster County Court.

He was sentenced to a 2- to 10-year prison term by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely as part of a plea arrangement made by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart.

Investigators found at least 80 photos and seven videos depicting child pornography during a search of Kio's Stone House Lane home in 2018, prosecutors say.

A forensic examination of his computer revealed hundreds of thousands of keyword searches for pornographic and/or lewd materials, according to prosecutors.

Kio must also register his whereabouts with police for 15 years and abide by sex offender conditions following his prison term, Knisely ruled.