Lancaster County man killed in two-vehicle crash in East Earl Township

Todd Hornberger, 42, died of injuries sustained in the Tuesday evening crash, which occurred at the intersection of Bridgeville Road and Division Highway

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 42-year-old Lancaster County man died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in East Earl Township, according to police.

Todd A. Hornberger, 42, of Denver, was flown by helicopter from the scene of the crash to Reading Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, East Earl Township Police say.

His 2007 Toyota Corolla was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger as it drove into the intersection of Bridgeville Road and Division Highway around 5:31 p.m., according to police.

The Charger was driven by Rachel Keim, 24, of East Earl. Her vehicle was traveling west on Division Highway when Hornberger's vehicle drove into her path, police say. Her vehicle struck Hornberger's vehicle at the driver's door, then continued southwest into the Bridgeville Evangelical Church Cemetery, where it hit a headstone, police say.

Keim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police say.