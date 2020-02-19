Lancaster County man gets probation, must register under Megan's Law for groping 2 women in dorm

Justin M. Burke pleaded guilty to 4 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and harassment stemming from the 2017 incident at Stevens College

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old Lancaster County man will spend two years on probation and register his whereabouts with law enforcement after pleading guilty to groping two women at a party in a dormitory at a Lancaster college in 2017, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Justin M. Burke pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and harassment stemming from the incident, which occurred on Feb. 24, 2017, prosecutors say.

Burke was hosting a party in his dorm room at Stevens College when he groped two women from behind as they returned from the restroom, according to prosecutors.

In addition to probation, Burke must register under Megan's Law for the next 15 years and abide by sex offender conditions during the probation term under the plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the terms of the plea deal.