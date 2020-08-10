Lancaster County man convicted of hiding from police in his grandfather's attic

Joel Santiago, 22, was hiding in the insulation for more than an hour, police testified this week. He was discovered when he fell through the ceiling into a bedroom.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old Lancaster County man was convicted this week of hiding from police in his grandfather's attic while officers attempted to serve him with a felony arrest warrant last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Joel L. Santiago, of West Lampeter Township, was found guilty of a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension after about 30 minutes of deliberation by the Lancaster County jury, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Mari Andracchio presented evidence that Santiago hid in the insulation of the attic for about an hour – until the floor collapsed beneath him into an upstairs bedroom.

Officers had just deployed a police K-9 when Santiago started moving around in the attic and caused the collapse, according to officers who testified.

Santiago ignored dozens of commands from the officers, and pleading from his grandfather to surrender, according to testimony presented by Andracchio.

The floor/ceiling collapse startled the K-9 and the dog responded by biting one of the officers in the leg, according to testimony.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright will order sentence after a background investigation.