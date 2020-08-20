Lancaster County man charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, for alleged sexual abuse of pre-teen girl

Jay Springs, 48, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl between 2015 and 2018, beginning when she was between the ages of 8 and 9, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children after police say he molested a girl over a three-year span between 2015 and 2018.

Jay A. Springs, 48, was charged this week after an investigation of allegations brought by the victim in May.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said the alleged sexual abuse began when the victim, now 14, was between the ages of 8 and 9.

The victim told police Springs would rub her back, put his hands down the back of her pants, and rub her buttocks, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. He also touched her breasts and genitals, the victim told police.