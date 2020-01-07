Lancaster County man charged in shots-fired incident at East Hempfield Township mobile home community

Wilson Gonzalez-Acosta, 33, was barred from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old Lancaster County man was arrested on firearms and drug charges after a shots-fired incident Tuesday night in East Hempfield Township, police say.

Wilson Gonzalez-Acosta is charged with person not to posses a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a small amount of marijuana in the incident, which occurred at 8:51 p.m. in the Arbor Park mobile home community in the area of Dell Lane and Travelo Drive, East Hempfield Township Police say.

Officers investigating the shots-fired call located numerous shell casings on the ground, police say. Through investigation in interviews with witnesses, police say they determined Gonzalez-Acosta was the person who fired the shots. No one was injured, according to police.

The firearm used in the incident was also recovered, police say.

A records check determined Gonzalez-Acosta was a convicted felon barred from possessing a firearm, according to police.

He was also discovered to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana when taken into custody, resulting in an additional misdemeanor charge, police say.

Gonzalez-Acosta was transported to Lancaster County Central Booking.