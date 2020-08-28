x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Lancaster County

Lancaster County man charged after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr., 34, is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in East Donegal Township Sunday at 3:55 a.m., police say
Credit: Susquehanna Regional Police
Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Police have charged a 34-year-old Lancaster County man with fleeing and eluding police and several additional charges after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in East Donegal Township early Sunday morning.

Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr., of Bainbridge, is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in the area of Kraybill Church Road Sunday at 3:55 a.m., police say. He led SRPD officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended when his unoccupied vehicle was discovered, according to police.

An open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, police allege.

Wilkinson was also charged with DUI by SRPD officers on July 27, according to police.