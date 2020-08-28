Lancaster County man charged after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase

Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr., 34, is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in East Donegal Township Sunday at 3:55 a.m., police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Police have charged a 34-year-old Lancaster County man with fleeing and eluding police and several additional charges after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in East Donegal Township early Sunday morning.

Randy Lee Wilkinson Jr., of Bainbridge, is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in the area of Kraybill Church Road Sunday at 3:55 a.m., police say. He led SRPD officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended when his unoccupied vehicle was discovered, according to police.

An open container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle, police allege.