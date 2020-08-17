Lancaster County man accused of sending sexually explicit materials to 17-year-old girl

Ronald Pence, 34, is charged with corruption of minors and related offenses, Manor Township Police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 34-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he sent sexually explicit material to a 17-year-old girl via Facebook Messenger earlier this year.

Ronald Pence, of New Holland, is charged with one count of corruption of minors and one count of obscene and other sexual materials and performances, according to Manor Township Police.

The investigation began on April 25, police say. The victim's mother called police to report that her daughter had received the unwanted messages. The girl neither asked for nor invited the messages, her mother reported.

An investigation determined the messages came from Pentz, police say.