Lancaster County man accused of raping teenage victim while she was intoxicated in 2018 incident

Denzel Nichols, 25, is charged with rape of an unconscious person, statutory rape, and related offenses, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 25-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with rape of an unconscious victim, statutory rape, and related offenses stemming from the investigation of a 2018 incident in East Hempfield Township, police say.

Denzel Saladeen Nichols, 25, of the 100 block of Stonehouse Lane, Columbia, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl while she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at a friend's home on Estelle Drive in Lancaster in March 2018, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Nichols, who was 22 at the time, was between four and eight years older than the alleged victim at the time of the incident. He is also charged with aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years of age and corruption of minors, police say.

Police began investigating when they were alerted to the allegations in March of this year. The victim allegedly reported it to a counselor at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, police say.

According to police, the victim said she knew Nichols through social media and met him occasionally at Mountville Park.

On the night of the alleged sexual assault, the victim said she was having a sleepover with a friend at her friend's Estelle Drive home. The friend's mother was working overnight, the victim reported.

The victim and her friend met with Nichols and another male friend at Mountville Park, where they allegedly smoked marijuana and drank alcohol. Nichols allegedly provided the marijuana, while Nichol's friend brought the alcohol.

Nichols' friend later told police he was encouraged by Nichols to steal the alcohol from his mother, police say.

After drinking and smoking at the park, the victim told police she quickly became intoxicated because it was the first time she had ever consumed alcohol. She reported that she remembered being helped to Nichols' vehicle, where Nichols allegedly put his hand down her pants and touched her genitals.

The victim, Nichols, and the two other people then drove to the victim's friend's home on Estelle Drive, police say. The victim's friend later told police that while she was in the bathroom, Nichols took the victim into a bedroom and shut the door on her when she attempted to enter.

He then allegedly raped the victim, who reported to police that she did not remember having intercourse because she was too intoxicated. The victim said she only remembered waking up the next day in a state of undress, police say.

Nichols' friend later told police Nichols did not directly say he'd had sex with the victim, only that he "had a good night."

Police say the victim's friend later provided a phone number for him, and investigators got permission to record a phone call between the victim and Nichols.