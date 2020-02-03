Lancaster County man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

Jason Hurst, 21, of Penn Township, allegedly told police he "figured" the girl was under 16 years of age when he raped her last summer, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 21-year-old Lancaster County man with the rape of a 13-year-old girl he "figured" was under 16, according to court documents.

Jason Kyle Hurst, of the 300 block of Doe Run Road in Penn Township, was charged on Feb. 26 with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, and corruption of minors, according to West Hempfield Township Police, who began investigating him Dec. 10.

According to police, the incident occurred in the summer of 2019.

Hurst allegedly admitted to police in an interview on Dec. 10 that he drove the girl to a parking lot and had sex with her, police say. At the time, Hurst told police, the girl told him she was 16 years old, the complaint states.

When he was re-interviewed a day later, Hurst told police the girl said she was in seventh or eight grade, and he "figured" the girl was under 16 years old at the time of the rape, according to the complaint.