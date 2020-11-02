Lancaster County man accused of beating up 64-year-old victim

Charles Penrow, of Denver, is charged with simple assault after police say he fought a man at his home last month

DENVER, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lancaster County man is facing an assault charge after police say he beat up a 64-year-old man during a domestic incident at his home last month.

Charles F. Penrow, of Denver, is charged with one count of simple assault in the incident, which occurred at 12:53 p.m. on Jan. 31, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Penrow is accused of assaulting the victim at his home on the 300 block of Main Street in Denver, police say. Officers dispatched to the scene for the report of a fight in progress discovered the victim, who had suffered a contusion and hematoma on his head.