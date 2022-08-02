Lancaster County's Lead-Free Families initiative receives $2 million boost

The community health improvement initiative from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health works to reduce lead poisoning in Lancaster County.

Lancaster General Hospital announced it will receive nearly $2 million in federal funding to "support and enhance" its existing Lead-Free Families program, which works to reduce lead poisoning in Lancaster County families.

The funding is part of a larger project from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which awarded around $104.7 million to 60 nonprofits and government agencies around the country. The grants are specifically meant to address health hazards in home environments.

Lancaster General Hospital, which is a part of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LG Health), is one of three grant recipients in Pennsylvania.

“Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is very grateful to receive this significant federal grant to enhance the critical efforts of our Lead-Free Families program,” said Alice Yoder, LG Health's executive director of Community Health. “This funding will enable us to address additional health and safety hazards that are found in local homes during lead remediation.”

The Lead-Free Families initiative began in August 2021 to raise awareness on and combat lead poisoning in Lancaster County, which has the fourth-highest rate of lead poisoning in Pennsylvania. The recent federal funding will specifically address lead-reduction efforts in 150 low-income family homes in Lancaster County.

Lead-Free Families hopes to "identify and remediate lead hazards in at least 2800 Lancaster County homes" throughout the next 10 years. The program also addresses other natural health hazards in homes like fire risks, mold and radon and provides blood screenings for children and expectant mothers.