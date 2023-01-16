Lancaster County honors Harriet Tubman with statue

The temporary statue was unveiled by the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One Lancaster group is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and the African American community ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster unveiled a temporary statue of Harriet Tubman in Lancaster.

The statue sits on the city's southeast side, a short distance from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, which was the first school named after an African American in Lancaster County.

"We brought her here to Lancaster as a part of our organization's theme, Journey to Freedom, which we think is not only a theme for us but personally as African Americans; our journey to freedom," said Vincent Smith, the president of the African American Culture Alliance.