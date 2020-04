The 40 pound boxes can be picked up at a drive-thru donation center in East Cocalico Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Families in need will be able to pick up a 40 lb. box of food in Lancaster County today, as COVID-19 puts economic strain on more and more people.

Blessings of Hope and Four Seasons Produce are teaming up to create a drive-thru donation center for anyone in need of extra food.

If you are interested in picking the food up, you will need to bring a free ticket. You can get that here.