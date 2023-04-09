Lancaster County firefighter rescued from collapsed building

Christiana Fire Company assisted Keystone Valley Fire Department early Easter morning when the second floor collapsed with one of their men inside.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Christiana Fire Company was dispatched to assist the Keystone Valley Fire Department with multiple dwelling fires in Parkesburg Borough at 3:20 a.m. Easter morning, officials reported.

While units were battling one of the structure fires it was decided that crews needed to exit the inside due to increasingly hazardous conditions, Christiana Fire Company's Fire Chief, Zach Vandenbosch confirmed.

Before firefighters could safely evacuate from the second floor, a section collapsed, taking one crewmember with it; a mayday was quickly sounded, and crews successfully extricated the individual five minutes after the collapse occurred, reported the chief.