'Hope@22' raised close to $10,000, all to aid families with unexpected medical bills.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County nonprofit group raised thousands of dollars to help neighbors in need on Saturday.

FOX43's Evan Forrester hosted the "Hope@22" event in Columbia on April 1.

The nonprofit Lancaster County Field of Hope hosted the fundraising event, which included a silent auction to raise money for local families struggling to pay unexpected medical bills.