Fire leaves Lancaster County family displaced

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A family of four lost their home on Friday evening after their house went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to a fire on the 1100 block of Stellar Drive shortly before 6 p.m.

At the scene, crews saw the house engulfed in flames and fire showing from the garage.

There were also multiple explosions heard from the rear of the home.

Fire officials say fortunately no one was injured.

Two adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state police fire marshal.