Lancaster County Environmental Center holds educational events throughout the winter months

Tuesday's event took a group on a journey to find the "tracks and turds" of animals in the woods.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A nature group undertook an educational adventure in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

The "Tracks and Turds" program put on by the Lancaster County Environmental Center in West Lampeter Township is one of many outdoor adventures people can partake in through the winter months.

A group of 20 people trekked through Lancaster Central Park, identifying tracks, waste, and other clues helpful in figuring out which animals are active and surviving in the winter months.

Organizers say this learning experience provides a great base of knowledge for anyone who regularly hits the trails.

"If you're out there on the trails it's always a good idea to know what animals walked the trails before you," said Park Naturalist Lisa Sanchez. "It gives you an idea of who's out there when they're out there and what animals you might actually see while you're out there."

The Lancaster county environmental center regularly puts on nature and science-oriented events throughout all seasons, though 2022's winter events wind down on March 6.