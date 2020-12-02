Lancaster County elementary school evacuated due to 'sewer-line issue'

Students at Centerville Elementary in the Hempfield School District have been moved to the Middle School next door while an issue with the sewer line is addressed

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A "sewer line issue" has forced the evacuation of a Lancaster County elementary school, according to posts on the Hempfield School District's Twitter account.

Students at Centerville Elementary School have been moved to the Middle School next door after the issue was discovered, the school district said Wednesday in a tweet at about 10:15 a.m.

The bathrooms at the school cannot be used while the sewer line issue is dealt with, the school district said.

All students and staff are safe, and there is no need for parents to pick up the students, who will remain at the middle school, according to the school district.