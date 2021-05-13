City of Lancaster asks water customers to limit water usage during overnight repair work scheduled for Friday

City of Lancaster water customers are being asked to limit water usage and to schedule activities like showering, laundry, and dishwashing before 10 p.m. Friday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The City of Lancaster announced Thursday that its Bureau of Water will perform repairs on a leak in East Hempfield Township overnight on Friday.

The repairs will take an estimated eight hours to perform, and are expected to last until approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, city officials said.

During that time, City of Lancaster water customers are being asked to voluntarily limit their water usage and to schedule activities like showering, laundry, and dish washing before 10 p.m. Friday.

During the overnight repair work, only one of the city's water plants will be operating, as the other plant and storage reservoir will be out of service, the city said.

"Customers will not be without water at this time, but water pressure will be lower than normal, especially on the west side of the system which includes areas in Manor, East Hempfield, Lancaster and Pequea townships," the city said in a press release.

If repairs take longer than anticipated, the Bureau of Water will update customers using the Everbridge alert system. Customers with unlisted phone numbers, or those whose primary phone number is a cell phone or VoIP should create an account to receive these updates.

Visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/everbridge to create or update your Everbridge account.

"While customers may experience lower water pressure and unpleasant tastes, odors, or colors overnight and into Saturday morning, water will remain safe to use," the city said. "However, customers should limit water usage during this time to ensure essential businesses and institutions, such as medical facilities, remain operational."

Customers who experience discoloration should refrain from using hot water or doing laundry until the water is clear to prevent sediment from entering their hot water system.

If water does not clear after the repairs are complete, customers should run a cold water tap for 15-20 minutes to clear internal plumbing and service lines, according to the city.

Customer questions should be directed to the Water Lab at (717) 291-4818, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After-hours questions should be directed to (717) 291-4816 or (717) 684-5056.