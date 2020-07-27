Lancaster County Drug Task Force to hold public auction Sept. 19

The event, which sells items seized in local drug forfeitures, will be held at Lancaster County Park with COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Lancaster County Park, the county district attorney's office announced Monday.

The auction will happen at Lancaster County Park Building, 950 Eshelman Mill Road.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m.

Social distancing and masks will be required for the in-person auction of items seized in local drug forfeitures.

A list of items up for bid is expected to be available soon, the DA's Office said.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Lancaster County Task Force, a team of detectives devoted to stopping illegal drug trafficking across the county.