Lancaster County Drug Task Force raids home of suspected 'high-level' drug dealers

Ricardo Soto and Moniqua Ramierz were in possession of 2 lbs of cocaine and nearly 800 bags of fentanyl when the Task Force raided their home last month, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster couple has been arraigned on charges that they were allegedly dealing cocaine and fentanyl in what police call an "upper-level" drug operation in their South Ann Street home last month.

Ricardo Soto, 51, and Moniqua Ramirez, 41, are charged with felony counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and criminal conspiracy, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided the couple's home on the 300 block of South Ann Street in September, and investigators found more than two pounds of cocaine, almost 800 bags of fentanyl, and nearly $30,000 in cash, prosecutors say.

The drugs have a street value of approximately $100,000, according to prosecutors.

The DA's Office said the Drug Task Force seized:

956 grams of cocaine

783 bags (approximately an ounce) of fentanyl

$29,624 in cash

Packaging materials

A digital scale

Soto is incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Ramirez is free on unsecured bail after her bail conditions were modified at a hearing on Oct. 23.