Lancaster County District Attorney's Office seeks donations for Teddy Bear Drive

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced it is holding a Teddy Bear Drive from today through Oct. 7, and the office is seeking donations of teddy bears from the public to help its effort.
The teddy bears will be used by local police departments to help them in their work with children dealing with trauma, organizers said Monday in a press release.
All donations must be new with tags. The teddy bears can be dropped off at the Lancaster County Courthouse (50 N. Duke St.), the Lancaster County Government Center (150 N. Queen St.) or the Lancaster City Police Station (39 W. Chestnut St.). Collection bins will be placed inside the doors at each location, the DA's Office said.