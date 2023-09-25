Lancaster County District Attorney's Office seeks donations for Teddy Bear Drive

Donations must be new with tags and can be dropped off at 3 locations in downtown Lancaster. The teddy bears will help police who work with kids dealing with trauma

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced it is holding a Teddy Bear Drive from today through Oct. 7, and the office is seeking donations of teddy bears from the public to help its effort.

The teddy bears will be used by local police departments to help them in their work with children dealing with trauma, organizers said Monday in a press release.