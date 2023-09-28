Lancaster County crossing guard retires after 18 years of service

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After 18 years of safely guiding students across the street, a crossing guard is hanging up her stop sign for retirement.
Betty, a crossing guard outside of Bonfield Elementary School, helped guide anyone who traveled on North Oak Street during school arrival or dismissal hours. And for those driving by, Betty usually delivered a kind smile or a wave.
She was often seen accessorizing her school crossing guard uniform to be seasonally appropriate.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, Betty came into the Lititz Borough Police Department to turn in her issued equipment. Officers took the opportunity to present Betty with a card of appreciation signed by officers and staff, along with an agency certification of commendation recognizing her nearly two decades of service and smiles!