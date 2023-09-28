Lancaster County crossing guard retires after 18 years of service

After 18 years of safely guiding students across the street, Betty, a Lancaster County crossing guard, is hanging up her stop sign for retirement.

Betty, a crossing guard outside of Bonfield Elementary School, helped guide anyone who traveled on North Oak Street during school arrival or dismissal hours. And for those driving by, Betty usually delivered a kind smile or a wave.

She was often seen accessorizing her school crossing guard uniform to be seasonally appropriate.