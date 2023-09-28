x
Lancaster County

Lancaster County crossing guard retires after 18 years of service

After 18 years of safely guiding students across the street, Betty, a Lancaster County crossing guard, is hanging up her stop sign for retirement.
Credit: Lititz Borough Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After 18 years of safely guiding students across the street, a crossing guard is hanging up her stop sign for retirement. 

Betty, a crossing guard outside of Bonfield Elementary School, helped guide anyone who traveled on North Oak Street during school arrival or dismissal hours. And for those driving by, Betty usually delivered a kind smile or a wave. 

She was often seen accessorizing her school crossing guard uniform to be seasonally appropriate. 

Credit: Lititz Borough Police Department

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Betty came into the Lititz Borough Police Department to turn in her issued equipment. Officers took the opportunity to present Betty with a card of appreciation signed by officers and staff, along with an agency certification of commendation recognizing her nearly two decades of service and smiles! 

