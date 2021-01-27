Lancaster County coroner identifies Norristown man killed Tuesday in single-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Oscar Cruz-Barahona, 19, of Norristown, was the sole occupant of a vehicle traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 2:51 p.m., according to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.

Cruz-Barahona exited the highway in the area of Kleinfeltersville Road and lost control of his vehicle, according to Bieber. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest on the roadway. Cruz-Barahona was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lancaster County First Deputy Coroner Casey Buckley.