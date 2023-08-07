Authorities release identity of teen killed in Lancaster shooting, involved officers placed on administrative leave

Police say Darron Shaw forced his way into a home on the first block of West New Street, and pointed a gun at responding officers, who opened fire.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the 17-year-old home invasion suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Lancaster.

Darron Shaw, of the 300 block of North Duke Street, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident at Lancaster General Hospital, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni.

According to police, Shaw entered an occupied home on the first block of West New Street at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. A resident of the home contacted police, who responded to the scene.

Shortly after police arrived, Shaw exited the home and allegedly pointed a semiautomatic firearm with an extended magazine at responding officers. The weapon, which was identified as a 'ghost' gun, was recovered at the scene.

Officers allegedly announced verbal commands to Shaw, then discharged their firearms, striking him, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Additional officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on Shaw, who was later pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. at Lancaster General Hospital.

The sequence of events can allegedly be seen on the body cameras officers were wearing and security cameras at the home. A body camera allegedly captured the suspect pointing his gun toward responding officers.

The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave per department policy and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on policy use of force at the completion of the investigation.