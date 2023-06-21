Lancaster County lifts its temporary ban on open burning

The Lancaster County Commissioners voted Wednesday to end the ban after receiving an update on wildfire risk from state and local experts.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County has lifted its temporary burn ban.

The county's Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to lift the ban, which went into effect on June 9, according to a press release.

The commissioners voted to end the ban after receiving an update on the county's wildfire risk from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and agreement from the county's Fire Chiefs Association.

DCNR assessed the Wildland Fire Danger as Moderate on June 18 and has downgraded their Fire Forecast to Low as of June 19 and for the next several days, the commissioners said.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain over the next few days, lasting into the next week.

The ban was first enacted by the commissioners due to significant brush and woods fires that occurred this spring across the Commonwealth, including some in Lancaster County, and the very high wildfire potential throughout the county due to the lack of rainfall, unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity and winds.

Following the lift of the Lancaster County-wide burn ban, local municipalities have the authority to issue their own ban on open burning if a need arises, the commissioners said.