Lancaster County man faces possession of child pornography charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — A 32-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say they discovered more than 100 photos and videos depicting child pornography on the man's electronic devices .

Phillip Michael Jefferies of Elizabethtown is charged with five felony counts each of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Elizabethtown Borough Police.

Jefferies was arraigned on March 1, and a preliminary hearing is set for March 25, according to court records.

Police began investigating Jefferies last year after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was executed at his home on Dec. 17, 2021, and investigators seized 17 electronic devices.

A forensic examination of the devices uncovered 91 photos and 45 videos depicting child pornography on four of the seized items, police claim.

Jefferies allegedly admitted to downloading the images and owning a ZIP drive containing both adult and child pornography.