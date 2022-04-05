Lancaster County Central Park swimming pool will remain closed this summer due to lifeguard shortage

Park officials said the lack of lifeguards will not allow the pool to operate with sufficient safety standards.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 4.

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the swimming pool at Lancaster County Central Park will remain closed this summer, park officials said Thursday.

The announcement was made on the Lancaster County Parks Facebook page.

It reads:

"Due to a shortage of available lifeguards that is impacting the ability of many community pools to open this year, the County has made the necessary decision to not open the Lancaster County Central Park Pool in the summer of 2022.

"While the County recognizes this news will be disappointing to the many residents who’ve enjoyed all that the facility has to offer, safety is of paramount concern and there are not enough lifeguards to meet essential staffing standards.

"Everyone is encouraged to explore and discover all of the other activities and resources found within the County Parks system, including beautifully maintained nature trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding; environmental and outdoor education programs; pavilions that can be rented for private events and functions; and, some of the most stunning vistas and scenery to be found in Pennsylvania.

"For more information, please visit www.co.lancaster.pa.us/151/Parks-Recreation."