Lancaster County

Dryer fire briefly interrupts Lancaster County Career and Technology Center

Students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center were briefly evacuated while emergency responders dealt with a dryer fire.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A quickly contained fire briefly interrupted students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center earlier today.

Officials with the school say the fire broke out in a dryer and was quickly contained. The fire began with a lot of smoke, which may have led to some students and feeling sick. 

Emergency medical personnel remained on scene to care for those affected. The evacuation only lasted to a short period of time before people were allowed back inside, according to school officials.

The building is still open. Most students and staff did remain on campus, but a few did go home for the day, authorities said.

