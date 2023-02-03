Dryer fire briefly interrupts Lancaster County Career and Technology Center

Students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center were briefly evacuated while emergency responders dealt with a dryer fire.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A quickly contained fire briefly interrupted students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center earlier today.

Officials with the school say the fire broke out in a dryer and was quickly contained. The fire began with a lot of smoke, which may have led to some students and feeling sick.

Emergency medical personnel remained on scene to care for those affected. The evacuation only lasted to a short period of time before people were allowed back inside, according to school officials.