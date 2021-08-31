Looking for work? Lancaster County 911 needs your help

The County Dispatch is offering news operators $17.05 an hour with opportunities for promotions and raises.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County 911 center hosted a job fair today in an attempt to hire help the center says they desperately need.

The 911 center has faced ongoing employee shortages for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped.

The emergency communications center is looking for multiple individuals who can handle the fast-paced environment with a calm demeanor.

Current employees say the job is rewarding because they're able to help people across Lancaster County every day.

"I can't think of a better place to work," said Operations Manager Ann Weller.

"A job where everyday you go in - even just being a calm voice to somebody in crisis. Everyday you can make a difference. Everyday you can have a positive impact on someone's life. I don't know how many jobs can say that and I think it's a fantastic career for people to have."

Starting salary is $17.05 an hour, with opportunities for raises.