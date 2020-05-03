Lancaster coffee shop suspends use of customers' reusable cups due to coronavirus scare

Mean Cup will no longer fill customers' reusable cups at its shop or its stand at Central Market, it said on Facebook Thursday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A popular Lancaster coffee shop said it will no longer fill customers' reusable mugs in an effort to limit the spread of the flu and coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Mean Cup said its policy of refilling customers' reusable mugs will be suspended until further notice. The new rule is in affect at its shop on Harrisburg Avenue and its stand at Lancaster Central Market, the post said.

"If you plan to stay at the shop while you enjoy your drink, we have in-house cups and mugs," the store's post said. "Thank you for your understanding."

The move mimics a similar policy announced Wednesday by Starbucks.