Lancaster Co. team to compete in ultra-endurance bike race to fight child sex trafficking

GORDONVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County cycling team will race 3,000 miles to raise money to fight sex trafficking.

Race Across America (RAAM) has raised more than $10 million for charities in the past five years, according to the organization’s website.

The eight-man relay team and 12 crew members are hoping to raise $250,000 for Zoe International, which helps victims of child sex trafficking in five countries: Thailand, the United States, Australia, Mexico and Japan.

The race runs from Oceanside, Ca. to Annapolis, Md. and is expected to take about five days for an 8-person team.

The Lancaster Co. team completed the race for the first time in 2019, winning third place.

“We did this in 2019, so that year we were a little naïve to what to expect. This year we know what to expect and the butterflies are starting to hit a little bit because we know how much this is going to hurt,” said Brad Ortenzi, Eastern USA director for Zoe International.