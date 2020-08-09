Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 10; here are the places that are participating

Restaurant Week in Lancaster will run from Sept. 10 to Sept. 20, organizers say. A total of 46 eateries will participate, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Diners will be able to enjoy special deals at each participating restaurant.

In compliance with health guidelines, diners will have the option to dine indoors with social distancing, enjoy outdoor dining, or order take-out meals, according to the event's organizers.

Go to lancastercityrestaurantweek.com to learn the specials offered at participating restaurants.

New to the website this year is information on whether the restaurant offers gift cards or branded merchandise for sale. This feature has been added to give the community another way to safely support restaurants during this time, organizers say.

The following restaurants are participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week:

551 West

Horse Inn

Alley Kat

Isaac’s Brewhouse **

Altana Rooftop Lounge

Iron Hill Brewery

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House

Lancaster Downtown Deli

Belvedere Inn

Rachel’s Creperie

Bistro Barberet & Bakery

Blazin’ J’s

La Petite Patisserie

Brendees Irish Pub

Max’s Eatery

Cabalar Meat Co.

Miesse Candies **

Café One Eight

On Orange

C’est La Vie

Our Town Brewery **

Chellas Arepa Kitchen

Pitbullz Pizza

Citronnelle

Plough

Cocina Mexicana

Prince Street Cafe

Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe

Conway Social Club **

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen

Cork & Cap Restaurant

Sprout of Rice & Noodles

Decades Lancaster

Splits & Giggles

Double C **

Tellus360

Dough & Co

Grape Leaf Café

Harvest Moon Bagel Co.

Himalayan Curry & Grill

The Exchange

The Imperial

The Pressroom Restaurant

Zoetropolis