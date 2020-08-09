Lancaster City Restaurant Week kicks off Sept. 10; here are the places that are participating

Lancaster City Restaurant Week will be held from Sept. 10-20 this year, with a total of 46 eateries in the city participating, organizers say.
Diners will be able to enjoy special deals at each participating restaurant.
In compliance with health guidelines, diners will have the option to dine indoors with social distancing, enjoy outdoor dining, or order take-out meals, according to the event's organizers.
Go to lancastercityrestaurantweek.com to learn the specials offered at participating restaurants.
New to the website this year is information on whether the restaurant offers gift cards or branded merchandise for sale. This feature has been added to give the community another way to safely support restaurants during this time, organizers say.
The following restaurants are participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week:
- 551 West
- Horse Inn
- Alley Kat
- Isaac’s Brewhouse **
- Altana Rooftop Lounge
- Iron Hill Brewery
- Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House
- Lancaster Downtown Deli
- Belvedere Inn
- Rachel’s Creperie
- Bistro Barberet & Bakery
- Blazin’ J’s
- La Petite Patisserie
- Brendees Irish Pub
- Max’s Eatery
- Cabalar Meat Co.
- Miesse Candies **
- Café One Eight
- On Orange
- C’est La Vie
- Our Town Brewery **
- Chellas Arepa Kitchen
- Pitbullz Pizza
- Citronnelle
- Plough
- Cocina Mexicana
- Prince Street Cafe
- Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe
- Conway Social Club **
- Silantra Asian Street Kitchen
- Cork & Cap Restaurant
- Sprout of Rice & Noodles
- Decades Lancaster
- Splits & Giggles
- Double C **
- Tellus360
- Dough & Co
- Grape Leaf Café
- Harvest Moon Bagel Co.
- Himalayan Curry & Grill
- The Exchange
- The Imperial
- The Pressroom Restaurant
- Zoetropolis
** New to Lancaster City Restaurant Week this Season