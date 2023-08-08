Lancaster residents asked to conserve water due to issue at water treatment facility

An electrical issue at the Susquehanna Water Treatment facility has limited production, the city said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is asking residents to conserve water due to an internal electrical issue at the Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant.

City officials sent automated text messages and phone calls to affected residents, and also posted the request Tuesday on the City of Lancaster's Facebook page.

The electrical issue at the plant is limiting production, the city said.

"We are diligently working to return the plant to full production," the message reads. "Please conserve water."

Those with questions can call the Water Lab at 717-291-4818 or the emergency number at 717-291-4816, the city said.