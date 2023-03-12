Shelter-in-place in Lancaster City after a "hazardous materials incident"

Hazmat officials say the shelter-in-place order extends half a mile around Kunzler & Company, Inc., located on the 600 block of Manor Street.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City residents are being asked to shelter in place after a hazardous materials incident on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident involves anhydrous ammonia. Ammonia is a toxic gas or liquid corrosive to tissues upon contact.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

Experts say residents should take the following self-protective actions:

1. Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building.

2. Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly.

3. Close all windows and doors.

4. Close fireplace dampers.

5. Gather radio, flashlight, food, water and medicines.

6. Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.

