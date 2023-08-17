x
Lancaster County

Lancaster City Police seek assistance returning grave marker to rightful place

The marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are trying to reunite a lost grave marker to its rightful place. 

The marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan. 

The grave marker reads, "Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978." 

Anyone who has information on the stone has been asked to call 717-735-3318. 

Officers are reminding the public that vandalizing or stealing grave markers is not just a crime, but also a violation of the memories and legacies that people have left behind. 

