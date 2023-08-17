Lancaster City Police seek assistance returning grave marker to rightful place

The marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are trying to reunite a lost grave marker to its rightful place.

The grave marker reads, "Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978."

Anyone who has information on the stone has been asked to call 717-735-3318.