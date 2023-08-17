Lancaster City Police seek assistance returning grave marker to rightful place

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police are trying to reunite a lost grave marker to its rightful place.
The marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan.
The grave marker reads, "Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978."
Anyone who has information on the stone has been asked to call 717-735-3318.
Officers are reminding the public that vandalizing or stealing grave markers is not just a crime, but also a violation of the memories and legacies that people have left behind.