Lancaster Police seek help identifying person of interest who may be involved in planting incendiary devices near City Hall

Police say the man was seen on surveillance video around the time the devices were planted on May 30. The two devices did not ignite, and were found by a worker.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police and Crimewatch are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about a person of interest in their investigation of who planted two improvised incendiary devices in the vicinity of City Hall last month.

The devices were located by a maintenance employee outside City Hall on May 30, police say.

The devices contained gasoline and materials that were intended to ignite the contents, police say.

Investigators located several video surveillance cameras in the area and discovered images of a person of interest in the case.

Police are looking for help in identifying this person, who is described as a black male of undetermined age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Phat Farm" written on the chest, camoflage shorts, light-colored sneakers, a dark baseball cap, and a dark face mask.