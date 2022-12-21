Lancaster City Council approves tax increases for the first time in four years

Residents will see an 8% increase in property taxes in 2023. The budget also includes increases in municipal fees such as water, sewer and recycling.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Tuesday, members of the Lancaster City Council voted 5-1 to increase property taxes on city residents. This marks the first tax hike in the city in four years.

However, several people are raising concerns about being able to afford the bill.

“When you question them, you’re a bad person," said Ivan Acosta-Vlez. "Well, you got to question them because if they continue, I won’t be able to afford my home."

Acosta-Vlez has lived in Lancaster for over 50 years, 20 of which have been in his house on Highland Avenue. Already living on fixed income, he worries about his future in his home under the new Lancaster City budget.

“It’s really, really going to be tough for me, for senior citizens, and for people who are already working two jobs," said Acosta-Vlez.

The 2023 Lancaster City budget would increase property taxes by 8% in 2023. Households could also face an over $200 increase in municipal fees, such as sewer, water and recycling.

Acosta-Vlez says that would drastically increase his household payments.

“Taxes will be going up close to $100," he said. "You’re talking about water, and it will be going up between 15 and 25 percent.”

While the tax hikes were approved 5-1, several members of the city council argued lowering the tax increase to only 5%.

“These increases will be a burden to those who don’t have much money," said Lochard Calixte, a member of the Lancaster City Council. "I worry about those who can’t afford it.”

City Council president Amanda Bakay argued against lowering taxes, saying the city is limited in its ability to generate revenue. Municipalities can only collect property taxes under Pennsylvania law.

“Living in that reality, we need to make good decisions now so we’re not faced with worse decisions later on," said Bakay.

Acosta-Vlez says he understands the need to increase taxes, however he argues that there should have been more compromise.