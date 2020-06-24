Lancaster children's museum re-opens after three months

Hands-on House will reopen to members on Friday June 26 and to the public on July 2. There will be changes made to the way Hands-on House operates during the GREEN Phase.

“So far, we have managed to weather the storm of COVID-19; now, as we reopen, we need help from the community." said Executive Director Jim Bland "In the weeks and months to come, we will continue working to enhance learning opportunities, scale up operations, and roll out new STEM and Art classes. Most importantly, we must replenish our emergency funds, so we are prepared for what challenges the future may hold.”