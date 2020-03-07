Lancaster Central Market will soon require shoppers to wear masks to enter building

The COVID-19 safety measure will go into effect on July 10, Central Market said on its website

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you're planning a shopping trip to Lancaster Central Market in the coming weeks, don't forget your mask.

The downtown Lancaster farmer's market announced Thursday on its website that beginning July 10, all shoppers will be required to wear masks to enter the building.

Those with a disability or health condition that prevents them from being unable to wear a face mask will have to wear a face shield, Market said in its announcement.

"Alternatively, you may ask one of our employees to assist by shopping for you – obtaining the items on your shopping list (form will be provided) while you wait outside," Market said. "We will not permit those not wearing a mask to enter the building for the safety of our staff, standholders, and patrons."

The decision is part of the Lancaster Central Market Trust's commitment to the safety of its staff, standholders, and patrons, the trust said in the announcement.

To support the practice of social distancing, Market has already limited its entrance points to one doorway, located off William Henry Place, and three exits off Grant Street, the trust said. This can result in short waits at the entry point during peak traffic times.

Other COVID-19 safety measures in place at Market include a list of "best practices" defined by public health experts.

Those guidelines include:

Refrain from touching food displayed at any stand and food cases. When the standholder is serving you, simply point to the items you would like to purchase.

We still encourage you to be environmentally friendly by bringing reusable bags to Market, however, we ask that you fill these bags with items purchased after they are handed to you by the standholder.

Maintain a safe social distance from others of 6 feet.

Wash/sanitize your hands frequently and minimize touching surfaces in the Market. Sinks are located in our restrooms.