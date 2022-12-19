Lancaster candlelight vigil demands end to gun violence

People in the Lancaster community are calling for action after a few deadly weeks in the city.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After weeks of violent and deadly shootings in Lancaster, community members are shedding a light on the issue in the city and surrounding areas.

Families Against Gun Violence, in partnership with Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence, held a candlelit vigil at Binns Park in downtown Lancaster Sunday night.

"I’m born and raised here," Organizer Rosa Van Pelt said. "To see this increase in gun violence is just ridiculous."

Organizers wanted to bring awareness to gun violence in the city due to the spike of recent incidents. Van Pelt believes what has happened over the last few weeks is not reflective of the community.

"We know what our community is like, and for things to be happening like this is just unheard of.," Van Pelt said. "You see it elsewhere, but when it hits home it's so different."

Since November 28, five individuals are dead from the pull of trigger in Lancaster. Four were murder and one suspect turned the gun on himself.

Members of the community and activists called for change and action.

"We can't keep ignoring it because we're afraid of it and they problem we’re having is that a lot of people are just afraid," Kingdom City Church Pastor Carmen Morales said. "[They're] afraid to speak up, afraid to make a stance, afraid to go and say 'No it's enough. We gotta stop.'"

"We have to stand up and be that village," Brandon Wood with Cease Fire Pa. said. "We have to stand in the gap for our children. If we don’t stand in the gap who will? We need to stand in the gap."

Van Pelt says she hopes shedding more light on the issue brings about more change.

"People do want to come together, we do want to make a difference for the community, and that's a beautiful thing," Van Pelt said. "We’re trying to get together with city council and work with the government to see if we can change some of our laws."