Lancaster Bureau of Police giving away free gun locks

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is showing their commitment to firearm safety by giving away free gun locks, while supplies last.

"The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is committed to educating residents on firearm safety and ensuring guns are properly secured in the homes in Lancaster City," the department said on Facebook.