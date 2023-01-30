x
Lancaster Bureau of Police giving away free gun locks

The Lancaster Bureau of Police is giving away free gun locks while supplies last. Residents can grab one at the police station at 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.
Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is showing their commitment to firearm safety by giving away free gun locks, while supplies last.

The locks can be picked up 24 hours a day at the police station, located at 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

"The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is committed to educating residents on firearm safety and ensuring guns are properly secured in the homes in Lancaster City," the department said on Facebook.

For more information on firearm safety or unwanted firearm removal, residents are invited to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

