'Lancaster Bingo' allows residents to support local restaurants and shops during COVID-19 shutdown

The City announced Wednesday it is releasing 4 Bingo cards with shops and restaurants. Players can fill out their cards for a chance at 50 Downtown Dollars.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster Office of Promotion and the Lancaster City Alliance announced Wednesday they've teamed up to release a Bingo game to promote a safe and fun way to support the city's shops and eateries during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Borrowing an idea from Provo City, Utah, the agencies are releasing four bingo cards -- two featuring restaurants, and two featuring retail shops.

“I am proud of the way our community has rallied around our small businesses, however, they continue to need our support,” said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. “The bingo card is a fun way to shop and dine in Lancaster while still obeying the social distancing and stay at home orders during this time."

Participants who want to play Bingo and compete for a prize will order from the stores and restaurants to complete a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line across the card. Players must photograph each purchase documenting where they ate or shopped. Once they complete a line on the bingo card, participants submit their completed card and photographs.

This will enter them into a drawing for $50 in Downtown Dollars, the City said.

“Lancaster’s growth over the last 15 years is due in large part to the investment of our small business community and therefore everyone wants our merchants to survive and thrive,” said Marshall W. Snively, president of the Lancaster City Alliance. “This bingo card is a simple, yet fun way to rally the community to ensure our small businesses ride out this crisis and emerge stronger when it passes."

How to Play: