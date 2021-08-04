New billboard in Lancaster encourages teens to 'Put Alcohol on the Sidelines' and avoid underage drinking

The sign, designed by the student group Leaders of Future Generations and organized by the DUI Council of Lancaster County, was unveiled Wednesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new billboard in Lancaster County is targeting teenagers and stressing the importance of waiting until they are 21 to drink alcohol.

The billboard, which is located along the 1300 block of Manheim Pike in Lancaster, was unveiled Wednesday by the DUI Council of Lancaster County and members of the Manheim Township Police Department.

It was created by Leaders of Future Generations, a group affiliated with Compass Mark, a non-profit organization dedicated to science-based addiction prevention, according to Manheim Township Police.

The billboard will be in place through April, which is Alcohol Awareness Month, organizers said.

"Although drinking and driving is not a problem for teens in Lancaster County, the use of alcohol and drugs has risen with the recent pandemic," Manheim Township Police said in a press release. "These peer leaders who encourage their friends to make good decisions and help them when they fall into situations have chosen to try to make a difference in their Lancaster County community."

The billboard encourages teens to “Put Alcohol on the Sidelines”, which should resonate with all students, the department said.

“We all want to be part of something," said Tracy Linn, coordinator of the DUI Council of Lancaster County. "Whether it be sports, musical groups, clubs, and if we let alcohol get in the way, our dreams could be shattered.

"This group of teens has taken the wheel in creating a billboard that shows the importance of abstinence from alcohol and a great use of peer-to-peer education which has been proven to change the mindset of teens simply because another teen created that message."