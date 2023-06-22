Lancaster beer garden helps raise money for local rec center

Lancaster Rec's sponsored beer gardens have raised over $20,000 for its sports and recreation programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — A break in the rainy weather on Thursday helped bring dozens of people out to Musser Park for the Lancaster Rec's traveling beer garden's opening night.

“It’s not raining, so why not be outside and enjoy some time with friends," said Mike Cantafio, who visited the beer garden with his friends.

“It’s nice and cool, so it’s good to sit outside for a long while," Mel Cronin, a park-goer who brought her pooch along.

Over the next 10 days, people will be able to enjoy locally crafted beer and wine at Musser Park. The proceeds will help raise money for sports and recreation activities run by the Lancaster Rec.

“That includes soccer, baseball [and] basketball. Families can apply to scholarships that can help fund 50 percent of registration costs," said Spencer Shambaugh, a coordinator with Lancaster Rec.

Since last year, Lancaster Rec has raised over $20,000 with its traveling beer gardens.

“They’re making it really easy to support a good cause, by having a nice, laid-back event outside," said Cronin.

Rain or shine, the beer gardens are helping more and more people unite with good causes in Lancaster’s parks.

“I want people to feel connected to their city, their parks, and each other," said Shambaugh.

The beer garden will be open weekdays from 4 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.