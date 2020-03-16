x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

lancaster-county

Lancaster bar, restaurant and entertainment venue Tellus360 announces temporary closure

The popular King Street spot says it's closing out of safety concerns for its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Tellus360 storefront

LANCASTER, Pa. — Tellus360, the popular bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in downtown Lancaster, announced Monday that it is temporarily closing its doors as a precaution against COVID-19.

The business, located on the first block of East King Street, did not say when it would be re-opening. 
Tellus360
Our mad scientist Max is in the Tellus360 Guinness emporium to make ... sure you never run out this Paddys weekend. Fully stocked and ready to go. Wash your hands and be safe out there people.
Facebook

"In an effort to protect our community, loyal customers, and dedicated staff, Tellus360 will be temporarily closing our doors," the business said on Facebook. "This is an incredible community and we look forward to seeing Lancaster come together and make it through this stronger and better than ever."

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all gatherings of 50 or more people should be suspended in an effort to help contain the outbreak. 

Gov. Tom Wolf also ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Stock market trading halted; Supreme Court postponing arguments

RELATED: Chick-fil-A to temporarily close dining room seating over coronavirus

RELATED: Starbucks will be 'to go' only for 2 weeks in US, Canada due to coronavirus

RELATED: New CDC coronavirus guidelines: Cancel events with 50 or more people