Lancaster bar, restaurant and entertainment venue Tellus360 announces temporary closure

The popular King Street spot says it's closing out of safety concerns for its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. — Tellus360, the popular bar, restaurant and entertainment venue in downtown Lancaster, announced Monday that it is temporarily closing its doors as a precaution against COVID-19.

The business, located on the first block of East King Street, did not say when it would be re-opening.

Tellus360 Our mad scientist Max is in the Tellus360 Guinness emporium to make ... sure you never run out this Paddys weekend. Fully stocked and ready to go. Wash your hands and be safe out there people.

"In an effort to protect our community, loyal customers, and dedicated staff, Tellus360 will be temporarily closing our doors," the business said on Facebook. "This is an incredible community and we look forward to seeing Lancaster come together and make it through this stronger and better than ever."

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all gatherings of 50 or more people should be suspended in an effort to help contain the outbreak.