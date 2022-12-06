5 Lancaster-area foster dogs will participate in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The dogs, rescued by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue and fostered in the Lancaster area, will vie for the "Lombarky" trophy on Feb. 12, 2023.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A handful of puppies from a shelter that fosters dogs in the Lancaster area will compete in the 2023 Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet announced this week.

Lancaster-area rescue dogs Dalton, Eleven, Kai, Venturi and Wolfie will participate in the annual event, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023).

The dogs were rescued from shelters in the Mid-South and housed in Pennsylvania by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue, Animal Planet said.

The three-hour Puppy Bowl will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the WAYFAIR “Lombarky” trophy.

In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states -- and for the first time will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

Puppy Bowl XIX will start with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and discovery+ at 1:00 p.m. ET to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players.