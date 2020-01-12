Lancaster animal shelter damaged by Tuesday afternoon fire

The fire was reported at about 2:55 p.m. at the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals shelter on East Orange St. One cat perished in the fire.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals shelter in Lancaster was severely damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon, the Lancaster Bureau of Fire said.

At least one cat perished in the blaze, which originated in the second story of the building, located on the 400 block of E. Orange St.

No firefighters or other people were injured, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m., fire officials said. Firefighters arriving at the scene within two minutes of the initial report found flames visible from the building's second floor.

Members of Manheim Township Fire and Rescue and Willow Street Fire companies assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, fire officials said. The investigation is ongoing.